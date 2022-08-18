Maryland study confirms reducing sugar saves lives

Much attention is given, perhaps rightly so, to the dramatic moments of 21st century life when people are rescued from certain death.

A police officer nabs a shooter, a firefighter pulls a victim from a fire, a Coast Guard helicopter pulls up passengers from a capsized boat in stormy seas. They can be stirring scenes captured on video.

And then there are the “miracles” of modern medicine when lives are saved — or at least greatly enhanced — by everything from new vaccines and therapies to miracle drugs and futuristic prosthetics. Kudos to the scientists.