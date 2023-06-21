 | Wed, Jun 21, 2023
Media’s shrinking footprint erodes region’s relevancy

Local newspapers tell a community's story - warts and all. Fostering that narrative is every publisher's challenge.

By

Editorials

June 21, 2023 - 2:49 PM

The Iola Register is still in business at 156 years.

This week came the unsettling news that the Parsons Sun and Chanute Tribune have begun printing two newspapers a week, down from five.

It’s a cost-cutting measure. Fewer editions require fewer employees, less ink and paper, less postage and fewer resources all around. 

As a neighbor, the Register has enjoyed a friendly and healthy sense of competition with the Tribune. Sometimes we share photos and sporting event reports. We follow their news closely, knowing it could impact what happens here, and frequently share it with our readers. 

