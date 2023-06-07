 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
Missouri libraries given parental role

Legislators require librarians monitor children's use

By

Editorials

June 7, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye" is a frequent target among those who favor censorship. Max McCoy/Kansas Reflector

Adapting to change requires one to be flexible and ready when a new situation arises.

Missouri River Regional Library followed that path this week when facing a new state rule that requires public libraries to allow a minor’s parents or guardians to decide what materials their children can access at a library.

The new rule, which went into effect Tuesday, is intended to prevent youths under 18 from accessing “obscene” materials at public libraries. The public libraries must have a written policy defining what materials are “age-appropriate,” keep non-appropriate materials and displays out of areas designated for minors and post whether events and presentations are suitable for some or all age groups.

