National economy needs a boost

Restaurants, shops, and other establishments that cater in person to customers have gone bust in large numbers. Employment has only recovered about halfway to where it was before COVID-19 struck.

November 10, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Joe Biden has been elected to be the next president of the United States. Now he’ll have to get creative.

When the president-elect takes office, he’ll confront the country’s two most acute challenges: an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the economic damage it’s wrought. But he’ll have an uphill battle to enact the sort of bold policy agenda that many supporters were hoping for.

Barring a January surprise in Georgia’s runoff election, Republicans are likely to retain control of the Senate, denying Biden the unified control of government that his predecessors enjoyed when they came into office. With traditional relief and stimulus measures limited by opposition party intransigence, Biden might still be able to pass policies designed to resuscitate the stricken service sector directly.

