Natural disasters are random; as such, aid should be given freely

The pictures and video from Kentucky and surrounding states after last week’s tornadoes are shocking. Our neighbors need our help.

Congress should move quickly to provide it. As it does so, we should all take a close look at who has supported emergency aid in the past, and who hasn’t, and why.

It will take billions to help victims recover from the storms. Normally, Washington would respond by passing what’s called a supplemental appropriations bill, providing cash for states affected by the disasters.