 | Thu, Dec 16, 2021
Natural disasters are random; as such, aid should be given freely

Emergency aid in the aftermath of storms is a responsibility of government, not a political favor to be either rewarded or withheld. And as the recent tornadoes prove, no state is immune to on day being in need of that help.

Editorials

December 15, 2021 - 8:48 AM

A man walks through the wrecked remains of houses in a neighborhood off Russellville Road after a tornado swept through Friday night in Bowling Green, Ky., Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)

The pictures and video from Kentucky and surrounding states after last week’s tornadoes are shocking. Our neighbors need our help.

Congress should move quickly to provide it. As it does so, we should all take a close look at who has supported emergency aid in the past, and who hasn’t, and why.

It will take billions to help victims recover from the storms. Normally, Washington would respond by passing what’s called a supplemental appropriations bill, providing cash for states affected by the disasters.

