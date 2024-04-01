NBC erred on McDaniel. But partisan news gap still needs bridging

NBC made the right decision in reversing course on hiring former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to be a regular contributor.

McDaniel’s support for Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him in the lead-up to the appalling Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol made her unfit to opine on political matters for a platform aiming to inform both sides of the yawning political expanse these days.

But that doesn’t change the reality for NBC or any other national news platform seeking to be something more than an echo chamber for one side or the other. Giving air time to a variety of voices, including those expressing views some might find unacceptable, is the bare minimum needed to have even a chance of regaining the kind of bipartisan credibility broadcast media enjoyed decades ago.