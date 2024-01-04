Israel’s Netanyahu is botching the war against Hamas

There is mayhem in the Middle East. In Gaza 2 million war-battered civilians are at risk of famine. Attacks on cargo ships by the Houthis threaten world trade. Israel’s northern border is tense after the assassination of a Hamas leader in Beirut on Jan. 2. A day later two explosions killed almost 100 people in Iran; the Iranians at first blamed “terrorists,” and then America and Israel. War could break out between Israel and Hizbullah, the Iran-backed militia in Lebanon.

Two things are clear. The attacks of Oct. 7 are reshaping the Middle East. And under Binyamin Netanyahu’s leadership, Israel is making blunders that undermine its own security.

Since the slaughter of Israeli civilians by Hamas in October, Israel has had to rethink its long-standing security doctrine. That doctrine involved giving up on peace with the Palestinians, building walls and using technology to repel missile attacks and infiltrations. It didn’t work. The Palestinians were radicalized and the walls did not stop the atrocities of Oct. 7. Israel’s air defenses may yet be overwhelmed by the increasingly sophisticated arsenal of missiles aimed at it by Iran-backed militants in Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere.