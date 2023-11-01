No easy answers for Fort Scott

The ink had barely dried before Tuesday’s news of the closure of Fort Scott’s emergency room was spun into political fodder.

Gov. Laura Kelly used it as another example that Kansas should expand Medicaid eligibility, providing hospitals, clinics and ERs across the states additional funding to care for the elderly and indigent.

Republicans Ty Masterson, Senate president, and Dan Hawkinson, House Speaker, said the fault lies with Ascension Via Christi, the ER’s parent organization, for its inability to get the ER designated as a rural hospital.