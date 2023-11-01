 | Wed, Nov 01, 2023
No easy answers for Fort Scott

News of the imminent closing of its emergency room will leave the community of 7,500 with no round-the-clock care

By

Editorials

November 1, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Fort Scott's Mercy Hospital closed in January 2019, with Ascension Via Christi out of Pittsburg assuming its emergency room services. This week, administrators announced the ER's imminent closing. Photo by Christopher Smith / Kaiser Health News

The ink had barely dried before Tuesday’s news of the closure of Fort Scott’s emergency room was spun into political fodder.

Gov. Laura Kelly used it as another example that Kansas should expand Medicaid eligibility, providing hospitals, clinics and ERs across the states additional funding to care for the elderly and indigent.

Republicans Ty Masterson, Senate president, and Dan Hawkinson, House Speaker, said the fault lies with Ascension Via Christi, the ER’s parent organization, for its inability to get the ER designated as a rural hospital.

