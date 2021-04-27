 | Tue, Apr 27, 2021
On the GOP menu: Gov. Laura Kelly with a side of extremism

Kansas Republicans keep focus on cultural issues to avoid the hard business of governing.

By

Editorials

April 27, 2021 - 10:18 AM

Courtesy photo

Kansas Republicans enjoyed a lovefest last weekend where Gov. Laura Kelly was the main entreé. 

The Manhattan convention came on the heels of a slew of vetoes by the Governor, providing Republicans ample fodder for grousing.

Most notably, Kelly vetoed legislation that restricts voting, allows concealed carry of firearms for teens, mandates an NRA-devised curriculum on gun rights for public schools, allows the sale of a pro-slavery license plate, insists on a civics test for high-schoolers, and bans transgender girls from participating in school sports.

