On the GOP menu: Gov. Laura Kelly with a side of extremism

Kansas Republicans enjoyed a lovefest last weekend where Gov. Laura Kelly was the main entreé.

The Manhattan convention came on the heels of a slew of vetoes by the Governor, providing Republicans ample fodder for grousing.

Most notably, Kelly vetoed legislation that restricts voting, allows concealed carry of firearms for teens, mandates an NRA-devised curriculum on gun rights for public schools, allows the sale of a pro-slavery license plate, insists on a civics test for high-schoolers, and bans transgender girls from participating in school sports.