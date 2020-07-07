Our heritage calls us to compassion

We’ve been thinking about the Fourth of July, and the freedom and independence that it celebrates, in light of the pandemic we’re currently fighting.

There’s a connection. Bear with us.

Start with this: Freedom is often thought of in terms of a lack of restrictions. To be “free” is to be able to do whatever you want, whenever you want, however you want. That’s the simple way to think of it. And, since America is the “Land of the Free,” it might seem that our guiding principle should be limitlessness. Individual freedom above all.