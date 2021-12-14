Parents must stop access to guns

When you become a parent, you instantly assume immense responsibility. When you are a parent in a household where a gun is stored, that responsibility meshes with heavy risk.

It’s up to parents to mitigate that risk, which boils down to a simple mandate. Make sure your child or teen cannot get to that gun, so that no harm can come to them or anyone else.

Based on the case being forged against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the couple failed horribly, tragically in that crucial mandate.