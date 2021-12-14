 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
Parents must stop access to guns

It's their responsibility to keep their children safe.

By

Editorials

December 14, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Handwritten messages are left at the memorial site at the memorial site on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 outside Oxford High School after a 15-year-old allegedly killed these four classmates, and injured seven others in a shooting inside the northern Oakland County school one week ago. (Jake May | MLive.com)

When you become a parent, you instantly assume immense responsibility. When you are a parent in a household where a gun is stored, that responsibility meshes with heavy risk.

It’s up to parents to mitigate that risk, which boils down to a simple mandate. Make sure your child or teen cannot get to that gun, so that no harm can come to them or anyone else.

Based on the case being forged against James and Jennifer Crumbley,  the couple failed horribly, tragically in that crucial mandate.

