Menu Search Log in

Party of Donald Trump takes convention stage

Ever since he became president, Mr. Trump has bent the Republican Party to his will.

By

Editorials

August 25, 2020 - 10:18 AM

President Donald J. Trump addresses the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. Photo by (David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer/TNS)

Republicans decided not to mess with success at this week’s convention by putting President Donald Trump front and center four nights running.

Typically, a party’s nominee keeps a low profile until the final evening of the convention to deliver his acceptance speech. 

Trump’s not having it.

Related
August 25, 2020
August 18, 2020
July 24, 2020
September 9, 2019
Trending