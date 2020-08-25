Party of Donald Trump takes convention stage

Republicans decided not to mess with success at this week’s convention by putting President Donald Trump front and center four nights running.
Typically, a party’s nominee keeps a low profile until the final evening of the convention to deliver his acceptance speech.
Trump’s not having it.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives