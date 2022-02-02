Physician-lawmakers have double duty to promote sound science

Keil Hileman survived a slow-growing brain tumor that ate his pituitary gland and left the Kansas middle school teacher immunocompromised. A bout with COVID-19 would likely incapacitate or kill him, he says, or even worse in his mind, burden his family with his care. So of course, as soon as he could, he got the vaccine and a booster shot. He wears a mask every day at work, and so do his 160 students.

“I will do whatever it takes to be here, to do my job,” said the 52-year-old Hileman, who teaches social studies at Monticello Trails in the De Soto district. He loves teaching, so of course he would. When he was at his sickest from the tumor, “my students, being in school with them, they saved my life.”

He should also be getting support right now from state and federal lawmakers. They should want what Hileman wants, which is to keep him and others like him safe. Instead, through their anti-mask, anti-vax words and actions, even some GOP lawmakers who are doctors are putting his life and many others at risk.