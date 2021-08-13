Increasingly, children are in danger of contracting COVID

For the second time in one month, my 4-year-old grandson is in quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19 at his pre-school, evidence of the pandemic’s resurgence due to the delta variant.

Because our vaccination rates are still lagging — Allen County’s is 42% — more children are being caught in the wake of this highly contagious variant.

Today, hospital admissions for children with COVID-19 are matching those for when the pandemic peaked in January, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention.