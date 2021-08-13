 | Fri, Aug 13, 2021
Increasingly, children are in danger of contracting COVID

With a vaccine yet to come for children under 12, the rise of the delta variant and increased COVID cases should cause real concern. Thankfully, adult vaccinations and masks are available as guards against the virus.

August 13, 2021 - 1:11 PM

Toribio Cruz, 13, of Detroit looks on in relief as medical assistant Stephanie Yangputs a bandage on his arm where she administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC's recently approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15 years old during a vaccine clinic at Ideal Group in southwest Detroit on May 13, 2021. The clinic was free to the public and hosted by the National Kidney Foundation, Henry Ford Health System and Ideal Group.

For the second time in one month, my 4-year-old grandson is in quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19 at his pre-school, evidence of the pandemic’s resurgence due to the delta variant.

Because our vaccination rates are still lagging — Allen County’s is 42% — more children are being caught in the wake of this highly contagious variant.

Today, hospital admissions for children with COVID-19 are matching those for when the pandemic peaked in January, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention.

