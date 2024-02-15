President Biden shouldn’t give up on border security

The glimmer of hope that Congress might pass a bipartisan border-security bill has been extinguished, at least for now. In killing immigration reforms that their party has long supported — and that are now far less likely to become law — Republicans have demonstrated their lack of interest in governing and their unfortunate fealty to Donald Trump, who would prefer to weaponize the issue on the campaign trail.

Despite the failure of this compromise, the bipartisan group that spearheaded the bill shouldn’t give up. Nor can the White House wait for Congress to act. The problems at the border are too pressing — and, for President Joe Biden, too politically damaging to ignore.

In rejecting the bill, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans claimed that legislation was unnecessary because Biden could end the border crisis on his own. This is mostly false — the executive branch is bound by existing immigration laws and can’t appropriate additional resources on its own — but Biden can still take action in a variety of areas that the bill sought to address.