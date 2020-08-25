President out of line to issue boycott of Goodyear Tire

President Trump was out of line last week in calling for a boycott of Goodyear tires.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., which has plants in Topeka and across the country, employs hard-working Americans. Some of them likely support the president. The company is critical to many local economies.

So why on earth would the president go after such a company? Shouldn’t he be praising its dedication to keeping jobs in the United States?