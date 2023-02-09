 | Thu, Feb 09, 2023
Proposed election safeguards are nothing of the sort

Insisting on electronically monitoring ballot boxes and limiting their use only works to curtail voting, as does eliminating the three-day grace period that ballots can be received after Election Day

By

Editorials

February 9, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Ballot boxes are a convenient way for citizens to vote. Photo by Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

In defending the perceived threat to election ballot boxes in Kansas, House Elections Committee chairman Rep. Pat Proctor, R-Leavenworth, likened the dangers of them being vandalized to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. 

“I bet people really wished they had locked the cabins on airplanes on Sept. 10, but it was too late,” Proctor said. 

The very existence of ballot boxes makes them vulnerable to attacks, Proctor said, and extreme measures — 24-hour video surveillance — are necessary to ensure their reliability.

