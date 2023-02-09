Proposed election safeguards are nothing of the sort

In defending the perceived threat to election ballot boxes in Kansas, House Elections Committee chairman Rep. Pat Proctor, R-Leavenworth, likened the dangers of them being vandalized to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“I bet people really wished they had locked the cabins on airplanes on Sept. 10, but it was too late,” Proctor said.

The very existence of ballot boxes makes them vulnerable to attacks, Proctor said, and extreme measures — 24-hour video surveillance — are necessary to ensure their reliability.