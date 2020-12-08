Public health officials need our support now more than ever

On Nov. 24, Coffey County commissioners voted against requesting citizens wear face masks to guard against the spread of COVID-19, per Gov. Laura Kelly’s most recent request.
The commissioners’ decision went against the advice of Coffey County’s health officer, Dr. John Shell, who requested county leaders take a proactive position against the virus.
“My plea is for the community to do more to protect others … when one person wears a mask, it is helpful. When two people wear a mask, it is much more helpful,” Shell is quoted in the Burlington newspaper, the Coffey County Republican.
