Questions remain after cyberattacks on courts

Kansas Supreme Court Justices now say they hope to restore most functions of the state’s court computer system, shut down for nearly two months by an “evil, criminal” cyberattack, by the end of this month.

The system serves 104 of the state’s 105 counties. Johnson, the largest by population, has its own computer system, but is set to join the state network next year. The computer network handles nearly everything for the state courts, from scheduling to filings to case records and public access.

This is good news for the courts and the public, and it goes without saying that we all should breath a sigh of relief that the damage wasn’t worse, or harder to fix. Cyberattacks are made to be difficult to reverse.