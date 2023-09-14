 | Thu, Sep 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Russia’s Vladimir Putin & North Korea’s Kim Jong Un: Brothers in arms


A weapons deal between the two dictators would make life harder for Ukraine — and elevate nuclear risks in Asia

By

Editorials

September 14, 2023 - 4:39 PM

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday. Russia wants North Korea’s weaponry to defeat Ukraine while North Korea is eager for access to Russia’s nuclear weapons technology. Either would mean increased risks to the greater world. (Vladimir Smirnov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

It was like a scene from the cold war. Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, stepped off his luxurious bulletproof train this week having crossed into Russia’s Far East, to be greeted by a military brass band and whisked off to meet Vladimir Putin. Over a meal of duck salad and crab dumplings, washed down with Russian wines, the two dictators toasted what Mr. Kim called the “sacred fight” against Western imperialism.

Both men are throwbacks. Mr. Kim is the grandson of a tyrant imposed on North Korea by Stalin. Mr. Putin waxes nostalgic about Russia’s imperial past. Yet the threat they pose today is clear and present. 

An alliance between them could alter the course of the war in Ukraine by granting Russia a new supply of weapons. It could also escalate a nuclear-arms race in Asia.

Related
May 3, 2019
April 25, 2019
April 18, 2019
March 1, 2018
Most Popular