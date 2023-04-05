 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
Russia takes charge at U.N. Security Council

The nation that bombs cities and civilians is taking over its presidency.

April 5, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Vassily Nebenzia, permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council, March 29, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The United Nations has reached another grotesque moral milestone as Vladimir Putin’s Russia has assumed the presidency of the Security Council in April. Yes, the country that is bombing cities and civilians in Ukraine, and threatening nuclear war, takes over the body that is supposed to enforce international norms among nations.

In one sense this is truth in advertising at last. The Security Council has done nothing to sanction Russia since its Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of its neighbor. Russia has wielded its veto to prevent that, while China has abstained. So having Russia run the joint as rotating president underscores how feckless the U.N. is in enforcing anything like global order.

This should be clear to everyone by now, but the myth dies hard that something called the “international community” can stop global rogues by acting through a multilateral institution. The liberal internationalists running American foreign policy these days still cling to the detritus of this Wilsonian dream, which may be why Russia’s ascension at the U.N. is getting so little criticism.

