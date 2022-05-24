 | Tue, May 24, 2022
Russian diplomat pulls back curtain on Putin’s incompetence

Putin's most recent version of the war is that Russia is the victim of Western aggression and that he is duty bound to protect it. 

By

Editorials

May 24, 2022 - 3:03 PM

Smoke and dirt ascends after a strike at a factory in the city of Soledar at the eastern Ukranian region of Donbas on Tuesday, May 24, on the 90th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Truth by truth, Vladimir Putin’s veneer is beginning to crack.

On Monday, a Russian envoy to the United Nations told his colleagues that Putin could have spent the last two decades “developing the country” but instead turned it “into some kind of total horror, a threat to the world.”

“For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year,” said Boris Bondarev, a mid-level diplomat who now, obviously, is looking for a new job. Not in government.

