Russian diplomat pulls back curtain on Putin’s incompetence

Truth by truth, Vladimir Putin’s veneer is beginning to crack.

On Monday, a Russian envoy to the United Nations told his colleagues that Putin could have spent the last two decades “developing the country” but instead turned it “into some kind of total horror, a threat to the world.”

“For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year,” said Boris Bondarev, a mid-level diplomat who now, obviously, is looking for a new job. Not in government.