Save Ukraine and free Russia: Countering Putin requires concerted action

There is no guarantee that the right side always wins, and to think so is dangerous and counterproductive.

February 23, 2024 - 4:02 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, walks with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), left, and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) on Dec.12, 2023, to make an in-person case for continuing military aid for Ukraine’s war against Russia. The Senate approved $60 billion. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives refuses to address the issue. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of Russian despot Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow’s military forces took control of Eastern Ukraine and Crimea in 2014. When he launched his “special military operation” in 2022, Putin expected his tanks to roll into Kyiv within days, a proof of concept for his vision of a reconstituted Soviet Union.

As the months dragged on and the offensive failed spectacularly some optimistic observers began predicting Ukraine would win decisively, and perhaps even push into Russia. The truth is somewhere in the middle: Ukrainian forces have fought resolutely against a much larger adversary but are worn down and on their back foot. The Russians have just taken the eastern Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka.

It’s easy to fall into the narrative trap, established both by our popular mass media and general conceptions of historical progress, that there is something inherent about the victory of the good side, that a smaller nation invaded by a murderous and imperialistic neighbor will still triumph.

