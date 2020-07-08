Menu Search Log in

Should Chiefs change name?

The Kansas City Chiefs must begin a thorough reappraisal of their use of its images and traditions.

July 8, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Photo by (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

American sports are changing, and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock.

Last week, the NFL’s Washington Redskins announced plans to reconsider the team’s nickname, a decision that will almost certainly lead to a new name by the start of the football season. A few days later, the Cleveland Indians of Major League Baseball said they would think about a new name, too.

“We recognize our unique place in the community,” the baseball team said in a statement, “and are committed to listening, learning, and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city.”

