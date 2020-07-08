Should Chiefs change name?

American sports are changing, and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock.

Last week, the NFL’s Washington Redskins announced plans to reconsider the team’s nickname, a decision that will almost certainly lead to a new name by the start of the football season. A few days later, the Cleveland Indians of Major League Baseball said they would think about a new name, too.

“We recognize our unique place in the community,” the baseball team said in a statement, “and are committed to listening, learning, and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city.”