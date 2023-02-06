Spy balloon’s real threat is that it worsen US-China relations

It must be admitted that the flap over an enormous Chinese balloon that flew or blew, unannounced, over the United States and Canada last week has a certain funny side. Pentagon generals went on high alert, fearful that their missile silos in Montana were being spied on. Joe Biden, not normally a trigger-happy man, had to be persuaded not to shoot it down, and then changed his mind. Republicans accused the president of being weak on balloon defense. Red-faced officials in Beijing scrambled to talk the over-excited Americans down.

The balloon, most likely a clandestine surveillance device, was ultimately deemed not to pose a physical threat. The Chinese, while insisting it was a weather device accidentally gone astray, nevertheless apologized.

This incident says a lot, none of it good, about the jittery state of US-China relations. The world’s two most powerful countries are at loggerheads over numerous issues, big and small. When the balloon went up, mutual trust, cool heads and timely communication were woefully lacking. This is not funny at all.