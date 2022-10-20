 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Steve Bannon discovers defying Congress is no joke

It recommended that Stephen K. Bannon, the white nationalist chaos agent who defied the Jan. 6 select committee’s subpoena, be jailed for six months and pay a $200,000 fine.

By

Editorials

October 20, 2022 - 4:14 PM

Relishing the role, and look, of a malcontent, a dishevelled Steve Bannon, former White House senior strategist for former President Donald Trump, arrives at the Federal District Court House for his contempt of Congress trial on July 22, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

Man, it’s almost enough to restore your faith in America.

The happiness I felt when a jury ordered defamer extraordinaire Alex Jones to pay a billion dollars to the Connecticut parents he’d tormented for years had barely ebbed when the Justice Department did something that made my heart sing.

It recommended that Stephen K. Bannon, the white nationalist chaos agent who defied the Jan. 6 select committee’s subpoena, be jailed for six months and pay a $200,000 fine. In July, a jury found President Donald Trump’s former strategist guilty of criminal contempt of Congress.

Related
November 12, 2021
November 1, 2021
October 19, 2021
October 19, 2021
Most Popular