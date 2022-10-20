Steve Bannon discovers defying Congress is no joke

Man, it’s almost enough to restore your faith in America.

The happiness I felt when a jury ordered defamer extraordinaire Alex Jones to pay a billion dollars to the Connecticut parents he’d tormented for years had barely ebbed when the Justice Department did something that made my heart sing.

It recommended that Stephen K. Bannon, the white nationalist chaos agent who defied the Jan. 6 select committee’s subpoena, be jailed for six months and pay a $200,000 fine. In July, a jury found President Donald Trump’s former strategist guilty of criminal contempt of Congress.