 | Thu, Oct 27, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Student test scores drop nationwide

It's no mystery what we should do about it

By

Editorials

October 27, 2022 - 11:23 AM

Educators fear a teacher shortage is only going to get worse in the coming years. Photo by Pixabay.com

Like a student who knows a bad grade is coming, the country should have been prepared to receive poor marks on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the nation’s report card. Indicators leading up to the results suggested historic drops in student achievement. But seeing the grade on the page is nonetheless shocking.

The results, released Monday, were based on student performance on exams testing basic academic skills nationwide. Fourth- and eighth-graders recorded unprecedented declines in math and significant declines in reading between 2019 and 2022. Likely the consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that upended lives and kept children out of classrooms for months, the declines were broad-based, with all states seeing some scores drop and none seeing gains. Almost all demographic groups were affected, but Black and Hispanic students lost the most ground.

Key to helping children learn is giving them more time to learn. Schools should invest in high-end tutoring, aimed particularly at struggling students. …. That schools are still wedded to a calendar drawn in the 1800s is educational malpractice.

Related
October 24, 2022
November 29, 2021
October 2, 2020
November 8, 2019
Most Popular