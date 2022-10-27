Student test scores drop nationwide

Like a student who knows a bad grade is coming, the country should have been prepared to receive poor marks on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the nation’s report card. Indicators leading up to the results suggested historic drops in student achievement. But seeing the grade on the page is nonetheless shocking.

The results, released Monday, were based on student performance on exams testing basic academic skills nationwide. Fourth- and eighth-graders recorded unprecedented declines in math and significant declines in reading between 2019 and 2022. Likely the consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that upended lives and kept children out of classrooms for months, the declines were broad-based, with all states seeing some scores drop and none seeing gains. Almost all demographic groups were affected, but Black and Hispanic students lost the most ground.