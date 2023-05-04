Supremely overdue: Top court in the US needs an ethics code

The same U.S. Supreme Court that’s repeatedly ruled that the president of the United States is not above the law considers itself above a simple, enforceable code of ethical conduct. This is not right — which is why the bipartisan bill to require the high court to impose such a code upon itself should become law.

As questions continue to swirl about Justice Clarence Thomas’ failure to disclose his financial entanglements, including multi-million-dollar gifts from a billionaire friend, Chief Justice John Roberts recently responded to Sen. Dick Durbin’s request to testify before the Judiciary Committee with a “Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices” signed by all nine justices. The words are nice, but they don’t add up to a binding set of rules to which all justices must abide.

All other federal judges, whether at the trial or appeals level, must follow such rules — which, among other things, require them to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities.” If a judge breaches the code, he or she can be investigated and reprimanded. Not The Nine. The Nine keep their fingers on the scales of justice they purport to revere.