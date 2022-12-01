Taunts derail QB’s messaging

Aristotle once observed that the only surefire way to avoid criticism is to do nothing, say nothing and be nothing. Or something like that — we weren’t there. But at least this much is certain about the Ancient Greek philosopher who had a profound impact on Western learning: He had no football skills whatsoever, and he never sent a Tweet. Yet, while he didn’t have a social media account like so many of today’s armchair philosophers, his wisdom holds up.

We mention this because last Sunday turned out to be a pretty rough day for fans of the Baltimore Ravens and its star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. He not only came up short in a truly painful 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing only half his passes, but the five-year veteran made a rookie mistake on Twitter. After the game, a Twitter user tagged Jackson in a tweet that suggested that the quarterback — who is reportedly seeking $250 million in guaranteed salary in his next contract — should never have let the game come down to a 67-yard field goal attempt from Justin Tucker in the final seconds that came up short. “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team,” the critic recommended to the Ravens front office.

Jackson’s response was, shall we say, undiplomatic. It included the common social media instruction to “STFU” — which in this holiday season could possible mean “serve the fruitcake, uncle,” but sports writers across the country have helpfully described it as “profane.” Jackson’s tweet also mentioned that the original poster “never smelt a football field,” and he then threw in some additional crudities that we will not burden our readers with by repeating.