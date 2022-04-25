 | Tue, Apr 26, 2022
Tennis officials reject normalizing war

Allowing Russian athletes to participate in Wimbledon would help normalize such atrocities.

By

Editorials

April 25, 2022 - 3:49 PM

England’s tennis officials made the right call last week in banning players from Russia and Belarus from participating in the mid-summer tournament known as Wimbledon because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players” in the tournament, the All England Club said in a statement.

Russian troops continue to slaughter tens of thousands innocent men, women and children by order of their president, Vladimir Putin.

