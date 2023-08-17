The Marion County Record: Bloodied, but unbowed

Marion County law enforcement were determined Eric Meyer would learn a lesson: Don’t go messing where you’re not wanted.

So the entirety of the Marion Police Department and two sheriff’s deputies raided the home he shared with his elderly mother and his newspaper office last Friday, seizing the equipment necessary to publish his weekly newspaper, the Marion County Record.

Though the goal was to put him out of business, the heavy-handed method spurred Meyer’s staff and supporters to cobble together enough equipment and resources to successfully put out this week’s paper.