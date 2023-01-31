 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

The Powell Federal Reserve hasn’t won inflation fight yet

History is full of painful examples in which central banks gave up the inflation fight too soon. It is far worse to let up too soon and see inflation roar back than it is to stay tight until it is clear inflation is stamped out.

By

Editorials

January 31, 2023 - 3:55 PM

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell addresses the public Wednesday, he might be tempted to take a bow. Mr. Powell has been a steadying force through President Donald Trump’s trade wars and repeated threats to fire him, a once-in-a-century pandemic and, now, the worst inflation crisis in 40 years.

Many expected the economy to be in a recession by now, triggered by the interest rate hikes in the Fed’s aggressive inflation-fighting campaign. Instead, it has been remarkably resilient. Growth is solid, inflation has cooled markedly since June, more Americans are starting businesses, and unemployment is at historic lows.

With inflation easing, calls are growing louder for the Fed to stop raising interest rates. While that is tempting, Mr. Powell cannot declare victory over inflation yet. Another rate increase is all but certain on Wednesday and Fed officials need to keep signaling they are still in a “hawkish” mode in which taming inflation is their sole objective.

Related
November 3, 2022
August 26, 2022
June 29, 2022
July 14, 2021
Most Popular