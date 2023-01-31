The Powell Federal Reserve hasn’t won inflation fight yet

When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell addresses the public Wednesday, he might be tempted to take a bow. Mr. Powell has been a steadying force through President Donald Trump’s trade wars and repeated threats to fire him, a once-in-a-century pandemic and, now, the worst inflation crisis in 40 years.

Many expected the economy to be in a recession by now, triggered by the interest rate hikes in the Fed’s aggressive inflation-fighting campaign. Instead, it has been remarkably resilient. Growth is solid, inflation has cooled markedly since June, more Americans are starting businesses, and unemployment is at historic lows.

With inflation easing, calls are growing louder for the Fed to stop raising interest rates. While that is tempting, Mr. Powell cannot declare victory over inflation yet. Another rate increase is all but certain on Wednesday and Fed officials need to keep signaling they are still in a “hawkish” mode in which taming inflation is their sole objective.