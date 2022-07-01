The Russian threat is real for G-7 and NATO

By definition, meetings of global leaders are important even if they’re not always consequential.

This week’s G-7 and NATO summits were substantive, particularly in producing a more clear-eyed view of Russia. Whether the decisions and declarations made are enough to turn the tide for Ukraine in its existential fight against Russia’s invasion remains to be seen. Still, the commitment of enduring support was critical.

At the G-7 summit in Germany that began the week, leaders from the seven largest industrial democracies (the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada) agreed to continue providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.