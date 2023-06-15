 | Thu, Jun 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

The self-destructive Donald J. Trump

Though the indictment is misguided, the former president is making it easier for his enemies, as he always does

By

Editorials

June 15, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Demonstrators rally outside at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami, prior to former President Donald Trump making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents. (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/TNS)

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges on Tuesday, with the typical array of supporters and opponents. It’s depressing to think this could continue for another two years as the indictment and trial dominate the 2024 presidential campaign. Republican primary voters may be the last resort to spare the country this fate.

We’re on record as believing that Attorney General Merrick Garland’s indictment of Mr. Trump is a misguided use of prosecutorial power that could have destructive consequences. It intervenes in a presidential election campaign, unleashing political furies that are impossible to predict. It keeps Mr. Trump the dominant issue of the presidential campaign, denying the country the larger debate the public deserves.

The shame is that this is exactly what both Mr. Trump and the White House want. Mr. Trump would rather not be charged, but he is already brandishing the indictments against him as a campaign credential. He’s all but saying Republicans must nominate him as the only defense Americans have against Democrats and the deep state. Democrats want to run against Mr. Trump because they think he’d be the easiest Republican to beat, or to ruin in office if he does win again.

Related
August 20, 2020
January 30, 2019
July 13, 2018
July 13, 2018
Most Popular