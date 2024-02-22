This bill would punish us for trying to grow

When it comes to saving taxpayers money, Kansas lawmakers are confusing prudence with punishment. Proposed legislation would penalize cities and counties for giving tax breaks to prospective businesses and industries.

If cities and counties were to extend such perks, according to Senate Bill 468, they could not exceed their revenue neutral property tax rate adopted the previous year to accommodate the inherent growth.

The bill originated in the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation. Sen. Caryn Tyson is its chair.