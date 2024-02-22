 | Thu, Feb 22, 2024
This bill would punish us for trying to grow

Legislation proposed by the Kansas Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation would penalize cities and counties for giving tax breaks to prospective businesses and industries

By

Editorials

February 22, 2024 - 2:58 PM

Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, is chair of the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation. Photo by Kansas Reflector file photo

When it comes to saving taxpayers money, Kansas lawmakers are confusing prudence with punishment. Proposed legislation would penalize cities and counties for giving tax breaks to prospective businesses and industries.

If cities and counties were to extend such perks, according to Senate Bill 468, they could not exceed their revenue neutral property tax rate adopted the previous year to accommodate the inherent growth.

The bill originated in the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation. Sen. Caryn Tyson is its chair. 

