Topeka store did all it could to ride the tide of tech

After almost 100 years in business, Wolfe’s Camera Shop in downtown Topeka is preparing to close its doors.

Two generations have run the store since its beginning in 1924. At one time the business had five locations, including a branch in St. Joseph, Mo., and as many as 50 employees.

It’s success came from its determination to stay current in a fast-changing field and do more than just sell equipment. Wolfe clientele held regular photography classes, helping develop not only artistic talent, but also a loyal clientele.