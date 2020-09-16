Menu Search Log in

Trump’s cavalier view on climate change jeopardizes our wellbeing

The president's assurances that cooler weather is on the way is an insult to West Coast residents being threatened by forest fires.

By

Editorials

September 16, 2020 - 10:15 AM

A home burns during the Bear fire, part of the North Lightning Complex fires in California on Sept. 9. Photo by (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

It was déjà vu Monday.

In talks with California leaders devastated by four weeks of wildfires, President Donald Trump assured them, “It’ll start getting cooler. Just you watch.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of fires continue to burn up and down the coast taking scores of lives with them.

