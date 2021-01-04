Trump’s tenure based on ‘alternative facts’

In the first month of the Donald Trump administration, the term “alternative facts” came into being. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway used the term to describe Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s false statement that the size of the crowd attending Trump’s inauguration was the biggest in the history of the world.

In Conway’s opinion, Spicer’s assessment should not be dismissed outright because it was an “alternative fact.”

In other words, the lie should be accepted as a “dimension” of the truth because it conforms to the president’s narrative that everything he does must be portrayed as unparalleled.