Trump’s tenure based on ‘alternative facts’

From the size of his inauguration crowd to his losing re-election, the president has been unable to handle the truth. Unfortunately, there are those willing to keep up the charade.

January 4, 2021 - 9:24 AM

Efforts to discount the election of Joe Biden are tearing at the seams of our Republic. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In the first month of the Donald Trump administration, the term “alternative facts” came into being. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway used the term to describe Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s false statement that the size of the crowd attending Trump’s inauguration was the biggest in the history of the world.

In Conway’s opinion, Spicer’s assessment should not be dismissed outright because it was an “alternative fact.”

In other words, the lie should be accepted as a “dimension” of the truth  because it conforms to the president’s narrative that everything he does must be portrayed as unparalleled. 

