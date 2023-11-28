U.S. should seize opportunity to treat obesity

It’s time to drop the blame game about obesity and welcome the news that medications have been developed to treat it.

For too long, U.S. marketers, health insurance companies and pharmaceuticals have conspired to shortchange the obese by denying them effective treatment while saddling them with untold guilt.

An estimated 42% of American adults are considered obese and have at least one other co-morbidity such as heart disease, diabetes, the risk of strokes and various kinds of cancers.