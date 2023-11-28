 | Tue, Nov 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

U.S. should seize opportunity to treat obesity

Obesity is a chronic disease, not a lifestyle choice, and should be treated as such. New medications are making that possible

By

Editorials

November 28, 2023 - 3:45 PM

Obesity leads to other health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers. (Dreamstime/TNS)

It’s time to drop the blame game about obesity and welcome the news that medications have been developed to treat it.

For too long, U.S. marketers, health insurance companies and pharmaceuticals have conspired to shortchange the obese by denying them effective treatment while saddling them with untold guilt.

An estimated 42% of American adults are considered obese and have at least one other co-morbidity such as heart disease, diabetes, the risk of strokes and various kinds of cancers.

Related
September 16, 2021
September 1, 2020
February 27, 2020
July 6, 2018
Most Popular