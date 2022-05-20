Ukraine’s end game for war is not ours to tell

The West — the United States, its NATO allies, and a few other nations — have greatly aided Ukraine in its heroic resistance to the Russian invasion, now in its 11th week.

Washington and its allies have openly supplied munitions and financial assistance to the Kyiv government, and on Monday President Joe Biden signed legislation adding billions more to the cause. Ukraine’s neighbors have absorbed millions of refugees, mainly women, children and the elderly and infirm.

Less obviously, the alliance appears to have supplied the Ukrainians with crucial bits of intelligence, which may be a key reason why the Russians are losing generals at a steady pace and why the flagship of their Black Sea fleet lies on the bottom.