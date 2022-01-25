United Nations continues to combat Holocaust denial

Israel became the United Nations’ 59th member on May 11, 1949. In the seven decades since, the General Assembly, now numbering 193 countries, has passed uncounted resolutions blasting the Mideast’s sole democracy. Slander and libel and unfairness by a majority of tyrannies gathered at Turtle Bay against the world’s only Jewish state is mind-numbingly routine.

But at least when it comes to dead Jews, the Parliament of Man has some decency. Only twice in the 73 years since Israel joined the U.N., the General Assembly has approved resolutions offered by Israel, both dealing with the Holocaust.

The first time was 2005, when the General Assembly designated Jan. 27 as the annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the Jan. 27, 1945, liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by the Red Army. Israel had 104 co-sponsors.