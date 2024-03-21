US Supreme Court should reject challenge to abortion drugs

American women are thought to have more abortions today than they did before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in 2022.

The main reason is probably abortion pills. Safe and effective, cheap and convenient, and small enough to fit into an envelope, they enable many women to have an abortion without leaving home. The pills account for nearly two-thirds of terminations in America, up from almost a quarter in 2011, partly because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has loosened rules around their use and distribution.

No wonder anti-choice advocates want the Supreme Court to clamp down on them. Medically and legally, that would be an error.