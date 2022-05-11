 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Water is a renewable resource only if properly conserved

In the Southwest, water is growing scarce with the depletion of Lake Mead. In Kansas, the Ogallala Aquifer has dropped 30%.

The water level at Lake Mead, a key reservoir on the Colorado River, is at its lowest point since it was filled in the 1930s. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Last week’s rains and cold had us wondering if we could ever put winter wear away only to be followed by this week’s scorching temperatures. 

Our region’s unpredictable weather is part of its charm — and challenge. 

For the Southwest, however, there’s just one forecast on the horizon: Dangerously dry. And after 20 years of prolonged droughts, Nevada officials are watching their very life-source, the Lake Mead reservoir, dry up before their very eyes. Today, the reservoir is at 30% capacity.

