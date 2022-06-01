 | Thu, Jun 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

What the U.S. will and will not do in Ukraine

"America’s goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression."

By

Editorials

June 1, 2022 - 2:20 PM

President Joe Biden talks with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who are contributing alongside Polish Allies to deterrence on the Alliances Eastern Flank, in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, around 62 miles from the border with Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The invasion Vladimir Putin thought would last days is now in its fourth month. The Ukrainian people surprised Russia and inspired the world with their sacrifice, grit and battlefield success. The free world and many other nations, led by the United States, rallied to Ukraine’s side with unprecedented military, humanitarian and financial support.

As the war goes on, I want to be clear about the aims of the United States in these efforts.

America’s goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression.

Related
May 20, 2022
May 9, 2022
May 4, 2022
April 13, 2022
Most Popular