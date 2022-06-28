 | Tue, Jun 28, 2022
Who expects the Supreme Court to stop at abortion ban?

Does anyone think the right-wingers who engineered this calamity will stop now?

By

Editorials

June 28, 2022 - 2:40 PM

Due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights for women, pro-choice advocates marched through the center of Hartford. Many are concerned over the effects this may have on other rights in the U.S. (Douglas Hook / Hartford Courant)

The U.S. Supreme Court — untethered to facts, precedent, the law or the Constitution — has declared all American women second-class citizens, unprotected by the nation’s founding documents.

Voting 6-3, the Court discarded Roe v. Wade, the seminal case protecting a woman’s right to an abortion for half a century.

The decision ranks among the court’s most disturbing anti-liberty decisions, alongside the Dred Scott case, the Plessy case that entrenched discrimination and Korematsu, which affirmed the incarceration of Americans of Japanese descent.

