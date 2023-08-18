Why sex matters in soccer

For half a century, between 1921 and 1971, the Football Association, which governs the sport in England, forbade women from playing on FA-affiliated pitches. “The game,” it opined, “is quite unsuitable for females.”

Tell that to the fans. The women’s World Cup, held this year in Australia and New Zealand, is gearing up for a final on Aug. 20 between Spain and England, the reigning European champions. So far, more than 1.8 million tickets have been sold, breaking the previous record of 1.3 million in Canada in 2015. The television audience is likely to be double the previous record of 1 billion. The level of play is higher across the board.

The struggle for women’s football to be taken seriously has, so far, meant fighting for equality with the men’s game. In terms of money and exposure, it still has a long way to go. Although women’s prize money has more than tripled since the previous World Cup, it is still only 25% of men’s hauls. The disparity in club wages is cavernous. One reason is that women’s sport in general accounted for just 13% of TV sports coverage in Britain in 2022, and 5% in America in 2019.