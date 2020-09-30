Wichita State isn’t acting like a public university

Last we checked, Wichita State was a public university funded with public dollars.
But both the hiring and the sudden departure of President Jay Golden were shrouded in secrecy and anything but public.
WSU students, faculty, taxpayers and the Wichita community deserve better.
