Wichita State isn’t acting like a public university

Both the hiring and the sudden departure of President Jay Golden were shrouded in secrecy and anything but public.

September 30, 2020 - 9:40 AM

Last we checked, Wichita State was a public university funded with public dollars.

WSU students, faculty, taxpayers and the Wichita community deserve better.

