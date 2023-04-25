 | Tue, Apr 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

You can’t just shoot people. But here we are

One thing all Americans should agree on is that owning a gun comes with responsibilities. One of the most basic is self-restraint. Just feeling scared doesn’t give anyone the right to kill.

By

Editorials

April 25, 2023 - 4:34 PM

A man holds a sign as several hundred gather in front of Anaheim City Hall to protest gun violence during the March for Our Lives event on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Some things should hardly need saying. It’s not ethical or legal to shoot someone for ringing your doorbell. Or leaving your driveway. Or rolling a basketball into your yard. Or accidentally getting into your car before quickly leaving it.

In recent days, more than half a dozen Americans have been shot for precisely those reasons. The alleged perpetrators were black, Latino and white, and the victims came from a variety of backgrounds, too. The shootings happened in blue states and red, in urban areas and rural. But they shared a common denominator: the dangerously wrong idea that people can fire their guns whenever they feel frightened, or even just annoyed.

By championing so-called stand-your-ground laws, Republicans have fed a public misperception that threatens innocent people. Even in the nearly 30 states that have adopted such laws, which give people the right to use deadly force if they fear for their lives, shooters must be able to establish that their fear was reasonable. Paranoia is not a defense. It’s a delusion.

Related
September 8, 2021
December 31, 2020
May 28, 2015
May 2, 2013
Most Popular