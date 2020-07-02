Everything’s better when shared

Menu Search Log in

"Today, I’m happy to share with Robbie what I know about the ins and outs of artifact hunting, as well as pass on sites where someday he will have to go alone, or, if he’s lucky, with a companion as I have had."

July 2, 2020 - 9:53 AM

I’ve always been thankful I have interesting hobbies — artifact hunting, metal detecting and generally meandering about the countryside.

The cherry on the top is companionship.

For the last three years, fellow enthusiast Robbie Baker and I have had the pleasure of discovering finds together.

