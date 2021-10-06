 | Wed, Oct 06, 2021
Fighting for a fair deal for farmers

The National Farmers Union is pushing the Biden administration to hold corporations accountable by enforcing antitrust laws and breaking up agribusiness monopolies.

Opinion

Denouncing corporations is easy. Using actual policy tools to hold them accountable and check their power is more difficult. Yet this is precisely what the National Farmers Union (NFU) is pushing the Biden administration to do.

In late September, the NFU began its nationwide “Fairness for Farmers” campaign, which seeks to pressure the government to enforce antitrust laws and break up agribusiness monopolies.

Some may scoff at the prospect of challenging corporate power. But, in fact, the Biden administration has given some indication that it is willing to do so.

